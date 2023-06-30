News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV
Graduate’s Corey McConnell and Chloe Simpson, who graduated in computer science pictured in Derry at the Millennium Forum. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Graduate’s Corey McConnell and Chloe Simpson, who graduated in computer science pictured in Derry at the Millennium Forum. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Graduate’s Corey McConnell and Chloe Simpson, who graduated in computer science pictured in Derry at the Millennium Forum. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

25 photos from Ulster University Magee graduations at the Millennium Forum in Derry

Pictured are students at Ulster University who gathered at the Millennium Forum in Derry on Thursday for the graduation ceremonies. Well done to all.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th Jun 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 08:58 BST

Photos by Ulster University / Pacemaker Press.

Farrah Farrell from Strabane and Alison Burns from Derry who graduated in social work.

1. Farrah Farrell - social work – Strabane, Alison Burns - Sociak work - Derry.JPG

Farrah Farrell from Strabane and Alison Burns from Derry who graduated in social work. Photo: Ulster University

Photo Sales
Kathleen McDonagh, Kerry McGarvey, Kevin Donnelly who graduated in Social work at Magee pictured during their graduation day.

2. Kathleen McDonagh, Kerry McGarvey, Kevin Donnelly, Social work, Magee (2).JPG

Kathleen McDonagh, Kerry McGarvey, Kevin Donnelly who graduated in Social work at Magee pictured during their graduation day. Photo: Ulster University

Photo Sales
Graduate ‘ Ashrith P Murthy and Abhish Hari Graduated in MSc Data Science pictured in Derry at the Millennium Forum. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

3. Ashrith P Murthy - MSc Data Science, Abhish Hari - MSc Data Science.JPG

Graduate ‘ Ashrith P Murthy and Abhish Hari Graduated in MSc Data Science pictured in Derry at the Millennium Forum. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Photo Sales
Graduate Amy Bole from Newtownards who graduated in music pictured in Derry at the Millennium Forum. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

4. Amy Bole - music, Newtownards.JPG

Graduate Amy Bole from Newtownards who graduated in music pictured in Derry at the Millennium Forum. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Derry