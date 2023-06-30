Pictured are students at Ulster University who gathered at the Millennium Forum in Derry on Thursday for the graduation ceremonies. Well done to all.
Photos by Ulster University / Pacemaker Press.
1. Farrah Farrell - social work – Strabane, Alison Burns - Sociak work - Derry.JPG
Farrah Farrell from Strabane and Alison Burns from Derry who graduated in social work. Photo: Ulster University
2. Kathleen McDonagh, Kerry McGarvey, Kevin Donnelly, Social work, Magee (2).JPG
Kathleen McDonagh, Kerry McGarvey, Kevin Donnelly who graduated in Social work at Magee pictured during their graduation day. Photo: Ulster University
3. Ashrith P Murthy - MSc Data Science, Abhish Hari - MSc Data Science.JPG
Graduate ‘ Ashrith P Murthy and Abhish Hari Graduated in MSc Data Science pictured in Derry at the Millennium Forum. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
4. Amy Bole - music, Newtownards.JPG
Graduate Amy Bole from Newtownards who graduated in music pictured in Derry at the Millennium Forum. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.