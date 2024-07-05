25 pictures from the Westminster election 2024 Count Centre in Magherafelt

By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Jul 2024, 10:38 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 10:48 BST
It turned out to be a bit of an all-nighter at the Meadowbank Sports Arena in County Derry where some of the biggest names in politics gathered to hear the results from eight constituencies.

Photos by Brendan McDaid / Derry Journal.

Media scrum around SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood moments after he is re-elected as MP for Foyle.

Sinn Féin party leader Mary Lou McDonald and First Minister Michelle O'Neill pose for the Journal at the Count Centre.

Sinn Féin Councillor and Foyle candidate Sandra Duffy.

DUP Foyle MLA and Westminster candidate Gary Middleton.

