25 pictures of Christmas parties for Derry's senior citizens in December 2003

20 years ago in December 2003, these Derry people were enjoying their Christmas dinner with their clubs and groups for older people.
This is the first time some of these pictures have been published in colour.
Pictures from the Derry Journal Archive
1. Guests at the Pilots Row Senior Citizens Christmas party enjoy the seasonal atmosphere. (0912PG24) :Christmas parties for Derry's senior citizens in December 2003
2. Mary McCauley, Michael McCarron, and Eileen Hepburn. (0912PG39) :Christmas parties for Derry's senior citizens in December 2003
3. From left, Annie O'Neill, Marie McColgan, Amber Hastings, Kerry Mitchell, John McLaughlin, and Anna McShane. (0912PG22) :Christmas parties for Derry's senior citizens in December 2003
4. The Mayor of Derry Councillor Shaun Gallagher enjoying the Pilots Row Senior Citizens Christmas party with, seated from left, Councillor Jim Clifford, Mayoress Majella Gallagher, Pat Ramsey, and Councillor Sean Carr. Standing, from left, Councillor Peter Anderson, David Wray, Chris Ramsey, and Marie Carr. (0912PG20) :Christmas parties for Derry's senior citizens in December 2003
