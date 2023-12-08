News you can trust since 1772
Seated from left, Kathleen Hegarty, Margaret Wilson, Annie McCartney, and Maureen Canning. Standing, from left, Annie Gillespie and Reverend Harry Gilmore. (0912PG36)
Seated from left, Kathleen Hegarty, Margaret Wilson, Annie McCartney, and Maureen Canning. Standing, from left, Annie Gillespie and Reverend Harry Gilmore. (0912PG36) :Christmas parties for Derry's senior citizens in December 2003

25 pictures of Christmas parties for Derry's senior citizens in December 2003

20 years ago in December 2003, these Derry people were enjoying their Christmas dinner with their clubs and groups for older people.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 8th Dec 2023, 15:01 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 15:01 GMT

This is the first time some of these pictures have been published in colour.

Pictures from the Derry Journal Archive

Guests at the Pilots Row Senior Citizens Christmas party enjoy the seasonal atmosphere. (0912PG24)

1. Guests at the Pilots Row Senior Citizens Christmas party enjoy the seasonal atmosphere. (0912PG24) :Christmas parties for Derry's senior citizens in December 2003

Guests at the Pilots Row Senior Citizens Christmas party enjoy the seasonal atmosphere. (0912PG24) :Christmas parties for Derry's senior citizens in December 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Mary McCauley, Michael McCarron, and Eileen Hepburn. (0912PG39)

2. Mary McCauley, Michael McCarron, and Eileen Hepburn. (0912PG39) :Christmas parties for Derry's senior citizens in December 2003

Mary McCauley, Michael McCarron, and Eileen Hepburn. (0912PG39) :Christmas parties for Derry's senior citizens in December 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

From left, Annie O'Neill, Marie McColgan, Amber Hastings, Kerry Mitchell, John McLaughlin, and Anna McShane. (0912PG22)

3. From left, Annie O'Neill, Marie McColgan, Amber Hastings, Kerry Mitchell, John McLaughlin, and Anna McShane. (0912PG22) :Christmas parties for Derry's senior citizens in December 2003

From left, Annie O'Neill, Marie McColgan, Amber Hastings, Kerry Mitchell, John McLaughlin, and Anna McShane. (0912PG22) :Christmas parties for Derry's senior citizens in December 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

The Mayor of Derry Councillor Shaun Gallagher enjoying the Pilots Row Senior Citizens Christmas party with, seated from left, Councillor Jim Clifford, Mayoress Majella Gallagher, Pat Ramsey, and Councillor Sean Carr. Standing, from left, Councillor Peter Anderson, David Wray, Chris Ramsey, and Marie Carr. (0912PG20)

4. The Mayor of Derry Councillor Shaun Gallagher enjoying the Pilots Row Senior Citizens Christmas party with, seated from left, Councillor Jim Clifford, Mayoress Majella Gallagher, Pat Ramsey, and Councillor Sean Carr. Standing, from left, Councillor Peter Anderson, David Wray, Chris Ramsey, and Marie Carr. (0912PG20) :Christmas parties for Derry's senior citizens in December 2003

The Mayor of Derry Councillor Shaun Gallagher enjoying the Pilots Row Senior Citizens Christmas party with, seated from left, Councillor Jim Clifford, Mayoress Majella Gallagher, Pat Ramsey, and Councillor Sean Carr. Standing, from left, Councillor Peter Anderson, David Wray, Chris Ramsey, and Marie Carr. (0912PG20) :Christmas parties for Derry's senior citizens in December 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

