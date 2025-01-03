27 brilliant photographs of fearless New Year’s Day dippers at Culdaff in 2005

Were you among them? Here’s a fabulous picture parade from 20 years ago.
1. New year day swimmers at Warren Beach, Culdaff, Co. Donegal braved the atrocious weather in aid of Alzheimers Society. pic. Joe Boland
New year day swimmers at Warren Beach, Culdaff, Co. Donegal braved the atrocious weather in aid of Alzheimers Society. pic. Joe Boland : Dozens of fearless New Year’s Day dippers dive into the North Atlantic at Culdaff as part of the annual festive tradition in 2005. Photo: Archive
3. The 2005 New Year's Day swim at Culdaff (22).jpg
Dozens of fearless New Year’s Day dippers dive into the North Atlantic at Culdaff as part of the annual festive tradition in 2005. Photo: Archive
