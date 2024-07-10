27 great pictures from the 'Connecting Communities' summer scheme 2024

The scheme brings together young people from Lincoln Courts, Bonds Street, Clooney and further afield in a range of activities and trips including: Lock & Load, Lagan Valley Leisure Centre, horse riding at Cranna Stables, Rosepark Farm, Splash NI, 'Xtreme Bounce', Brunswick Bananas & Cinema, Dundonald Ice Bowl', Jungle King, Airtastic, Innish Adventures, Play Shed and In your Space Circus.
Lincoln Courts Youth & Community Association issued a special ‘thank you’ to the National Lottery Community Fund for making the summer scheme possible.
1. Connecting Communities Summer Scheme 16.jpg
Pictured are children enjoying the wide range of activities as part of the ‘Connecting Communities' summer scheme 2024.Photo: Lincoln Courts Y & C Association
Pictured are children enjoying the wide range of activities as part of the 'Connecting Communities' summer scheme 2024.Photo: Lincoln Courts Y & C Association
Pictured are children enjoying the wide range of activities as part of the 'Connecting Communities' summer scheme 2024.Photo: Lincoln Courts Y & C Association
Pictured are children enjoying the wide range of activities as part of the 'Connecting Communities' summer scheme 2024.Photo: Lincoln Courts Y & C Association