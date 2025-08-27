27 original photos from anti-internment rallies in Derry during the Troubles back in August 1975

By Brendan McDaid
Published 27th Aug 2025, 16:32 BST
Fifty years ago anti-internment demonstrations were held across Derry on the fourth anniversary of its introduction in the north by the British government.

In August 1975 there was a sit down protest on Craigavon Bridge and further demonstrations in the city centre, Bogside and in various other areas of the city.

Photos: Derry Journal.

Pictured are people taking part in anti-internment demonstrations across Derry in August 1975 on the anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial in the north of Ireland four years earlier on August 9, 1971. Photos: Derry Journal.

1. IMG_20250827_0133.jpg

2. IMG_20250827_0152 (1).jpg

3. IMG_20250827_0143 (1).jpg

4. IMG_20250827_0131.jpg

