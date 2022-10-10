News you can trust since 1772
Some of the large attendance at Ebrington Square for Phil Coulter’s live performance of his iconic hit ‘The Town I Loved So Well' on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2240GS – 13

27 pictures as Derry sings 'The Town I Loved So Well' with Phil Coulter

There was a large turnout at Ebrington Square on Saturday as Derry people joined voices with Phil Coulter to sing the song he penned which has become the city’s anthem, ‘The Town I Loved So Well’.

By George Sweeney
Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:15 pm

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal

1. Phil Coutler pictured during the live performance of his iconic hit ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ in Ebrington Square on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2240GS – 16

2. Some of the large attendance at Ebrington Square for Phil Coulter’s live performance of his iconic hit ‘The Town I Loved So Well' on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2240GS – 14

3. Phil Coulter’s wife Geraldine Brannigan, Mayor Sandra Duffy and tenor George Hutton pictured at Ebrington Square during Phil Coulter’s live performance of his iconic hit ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2240GS – 08

4. Phil Coutler pictured during the live performance of his iconic hit ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ in Ebrington Square on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2240GS – 01

