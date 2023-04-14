27 pictures of winners from Thursday at Derry Feis 2023

Pictured are some of those who were awarded prizes at Fheis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday.
Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Luca Doran, St Joseph’s Boys School, was awarded the George Hamill memorial Cup for Original Poetry age 11-14 at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 190
2. Eleanor Connolly won both the Eithne Quigley Rose Cup and Bursary, age 8-10 and the George White Cup Under 12 for Piano at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 188
3. Sophie Hutchinson won the Charles Meenan Perpetual Cup for Age 12-13 Singing, was placed first for Studied Prose Year 8 and was awarded third place in Junior Any Song age 12-14 at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 179
4. Clodagh Robson, Oakgrove PS, was awarded first place in P5 Girls Verse at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 198
