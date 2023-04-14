News you can trust since 1772
Naoise Ni Grada was awarded first place for P5 Irish Poem while Roise Ni Garda achieved first in P4 English Poem, third place in P4 Irish Poem and Highly Commended for U8 Piano at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS –183 Naoise Ni Grada was awarded first place for P5 Irish Poem while Roise Ni Garda achieved first in P4 English Poem, third place in P4 Irish Poem and Highly Commended for U8 Piano at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS –183
27 pictures of winners from Thursday at Derry Feis 2023

Pictured are some of those who were awarded prizes at Fheis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday.

By George Sweeney
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Luca Doran, St Joseph’s Boys School, was awarded the George Hamill memorial Cup for Original Poetry age 11-14 at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 190

1. Luca Doran, St Joseph’s Boys School, was awarded the George Hamill memorial Cup for Original Poetry age 11-14 at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 190

Eleanor Connolly won both the Eithne Quigley Rose Cup and Bursary, age 8-10 and the George White Cup Under 12 for Piano at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 188

2. Eleanor Connolly won both the Eithne Quigley Rose Cup and Bursary, age 8-10 and the George White Cup Under 12 for Piano at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 188

Sophie Hutchinson won the Charles Meenan Perpetual Cup for Age 12-13 Singing, was placed first for Studied Prose Year 8 and was awarded third place in Junior Any Song age 12-14 at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 179

3. Sophie Hutchinson won the Charles Meenan Perpetual Cup for Age 12-13 Singing, was placed first for Studied Prose Year 8 and was awarded third place in Junior Any Song age 12-14 at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 179

Clodagh Robson, Oakgrove PS, was awarded first place in P5 Girls Verse at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 198

4. Clodagh Robson, Oakgrove PS, was awarded first place in P5 Girls Verse at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 198

