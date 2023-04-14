27 pictures of winners from Thursday at Derry Feis 2023

3 . Sophie Hutchinson won the Charles Meenan Perpetual Cup for Age 12-13 Singing, was placed first for Studied Prose Year 8 and was awarded third place in Junior Any Song age 12-14 at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Thursday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 179

