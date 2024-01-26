28 Brilliant pictures of Derry formal goers 30 years ago in 1994

Pictures from the Derry Journal archive.
1. St Brecan's Formal at the White Horse Inn in 1994
St Brecan's Formal at the White Horse Inn in 1994 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. St Brecan's Formal at the White Horse Inn in 1994
St Brecan's Formal at the White Horse Inn in 1994 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. St Brecan's Formal at the White Horse Inn in 1994
St Brecan's Formal at the White Horse Inn in 1994 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. St Brecan's Formal at the White Horse Inn in 1994
St Brecan's Formal at the White Horse Inn in 1994 Photo: Derry Journal Archive