28 Brilliant pictures of Derry's Christmas Light Switch-on 20 years ago in 2003
The Guildhall was packed in 2003 for the annual Christmas light switch-on, with Santa himself even making an appearance.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 10:19 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 10:30 GMT
The event was compared by BBC’s Mark Patterson, with Sinead Quinn, star of Fame Academy also performing. The lights were switched on by Special Olympian David McCauley. Belfast boyband Wot Nxt were headliners on the night.
See anyone you know?
1 / 7