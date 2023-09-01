28 Brilliant pictures of Enagh Youth Forum's summer scheme

Over 60 young people aged 10-20 years old benefited from a fun packed summer with Enagh Youth Forum.

Young people helped plant a number of bedding areas in and around Strathfoyle, successfully carried out a number of community litter picks and helped remove unsightly graffiti from a number of areas within the estate.

Young people also participated in a wide range of outdoor activities including canoeing, kayaking, aerial zip line challenge, paddle boarding, lazer tag, orienteering and team games. Young people were also involved in planning for and delivering a community fun day which was held on August 15th at Parkmore Drive and attended by hundreds of local families.

A spokesperson for the Youth Forum said: “We would like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund who continue to fund and support our 'YouthLinks' project through the 'Empowering Young People' program.

"We are looking forward to planning our Autum/Winter program in conjunction with local people. If you are aged between 10 and 24 years old and live in the Strathfoyle or wider Enagh area then please get in contact with us if you would like to get involved. Our telephone number is 02871860751 or you can message us on fb or call into our centre at Parkmore Drive.”

