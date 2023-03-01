28 pictures of Derry Mayor's visit to Ardnashee School and College

The Mayor was accompanied by senior staff to hear an update on the site progress and was told that staff and pupils are all ‘really excited’ and hope to be in in two years’ time.

Before this, the Mayor visited the school and was treated to some lunch cooked by the students – cheesy garlic bread, sausage rolls and homemade buns which were all delicious. The choir performed some songs for her and students performed tunes on saxophones and a clarinet. They were all brilliant! The Mayor then sat down with four boys who asked her some questions about being Mayor and what it’s really like, and got the chance to try on her chain.