28 pictures of the glitz, glamour and winners at the Carndonagh Traders Business and Community Awards

There was plenty of glitz and glamour at the Carndonagh Traders’ Association’s very first Community and Business Gala Awards night, which was held in the Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa hotel.

A spokesperson for the Traders’ Association said they are ‘absolutely delighted’ with the success of the event, which had a ‘packed room of guests’.

“It was a night of celebration of business and community and all Carndonagh has to offer, that makes it such a fantastic place to work and live. It was a night to enjoy what we all have achieved either as a business, employee, volunteer, voluntary group or a sports group.”

They thanked all their sponsors which made the night possible: The Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa; Landstown hotel Belfast; Bank of Ireland; AIB; Express food Services; Neal Doherty Jewellers, Home and Giftware; Buncrana Bottling; Heineken; Guinness and Councillor Albert Doherty Donegal County Council.

A Very Special thanks to Jimmy Stafford for performing the MC Duties, the Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa Hotel for the amazing venue, ‘the food and service was brilliant’.

"A special word of thanks to Madeline and her wonderful team. Special congratulations to all the nominees and to everyone that took time to vote for them all.”

Congratulations to all the winners: Sports Club - Carndonagh GAA; Volunteer – the late Josie Diver; Service provider – The Village Kitchen; Employee – Mr. Gary Mc Keague; Voluntary group – Carndonagh Christmas Tree Committee; Retailer – Mark 2 Menswear; Pub of the year – Sportmans

“Many thanks to everyone that helped make the night happen. Anyone wanting to join the Carndonagh Traders. please contact the visit Carndonagh Office”

Pictures by Clive Wasson.

These pictures cannot be purchased via Derry Journal. See www.clive.ie

1 . Carndonagh Traders Business and Community Awards Loise O'Haygen, Denise Doherty and Catherine McGowan, Haven Beauty at the Carndonagh Traders Business and Community Awards in the Ballyliffen Lodge Hotel on Saturday night last. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson Photo Sales

2 . Carndonagh Traders Business and Community Awards Philip McLaughlin, CLG Charn Domhnaigh collects the Sports Club of the Year Award, sponsored by Express Food Service from Davin Doherty at the Carndonagh Traders Business and Community Awards in the Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel on Saturday night last also included are Helen Nolan, Mark Nolan and Liam McLaughlin. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson Photo Sales

3 . Carndonagh Traders Business and Community Awards Bryan McCandless, Mark 2 Menswear collects the Retailer of the Year Award sponsored by Bank of Ireland from Louise McDermott, Bank of Ireland at the Carndonagh Traders Business and Community Awards in the Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel on Saturday night last also included from left are Gary McKeague, Ciara McCloskey and CArol Anne Wilson. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson Photo Sales

4 . Carndonagh Traders Business and Community Awards Grainne Gillen Inishowen Credit Union, Award Sponsor presents Sally Kelly, Carndonagh Christmas Tree Committee with The Charity / Community Group of the Year Award from at the Carndonagh Traders Business and Community Awards in the Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel on Saturday night last. Back from left are Eddie Doherty, Philip McLaughlin, SEan Tully, Oliver McLaughlin and Brian Sharkey. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson Photo Sales

