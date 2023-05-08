28 pictures of the glitz, glamour and winners at the Carndonagh Traders Business and Community Awards
There was plenty of glitz and glamour at the Carndonagh Traders’ Association’s very first Community and Business Gala Awards night, which was held in the Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa hotel.
A spokesperson for the Traders’ Association said they are ‘absolutely delighted’ with the success of the event, which had a ‘packed room of guests’.
“It was a night of celebration of business and community and all Carndonagh has to offer, that makes it such a fantastic place to work and live. It was a night to enjoy what we all have achieved either as a business, employee, volunteer, voluntary group or a sports group.”
They thanked all their sponsors which made the night possible: The Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa; Landstown hotel Belfast; Bank of Ireland; AIB; Express food Services; Neal Doherty Jewellers, Home and Giftware; Buncrana Bottling; Heineken; Guinness and Councillor Albert Doherty Donegal County Council.
A Very Special thanks to Jimmy Stafford for performing the MC Duties, the Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa Hotel for the amazing venue, ‘the food and service was brilliant’.
"A special word of thanks to Madeline and her wonderful team. Special congratulations to all the nominees and to everyone that took time to vote for them all.”
Congratulations to all the winners: Sports Club - Carndonagh GAA; Volunteer – the late Josie Diver; Service provider – The Village Kitchen; Employee – Mr. Gary Mc Keague; Voluntary group – Carndonagh Christmas Tree Committee; Retailer – Mark 2 Menswear; Pub of the year – Sportmans
“Many thanks to everyone that helped make the night happen. Anyone wanting to join the Carndonagh Traders. please contact the visit Carndonagh Office”
Pictures by Clive Wasson.
These pictures cannot be purchased via Derry Journal. See www.clive.ie