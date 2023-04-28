News you can trust since 1772
Enjoying the Jazz Festival Local Legends Concert in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)Enjoying the Jazz Festival Local Legends Concert in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
28 Pictures of Thursday's Jazz Fest in Derry

The City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival kicked off on Thursday with a whole host of Jazzy events taking place throughout the city

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST

The festival continues over the weekend and finishes on Monday, May 1. Visit https://cityofderryjazzfestival.com/ for more information or to view the programme of events.

Mayor Sandra Duffy "has a blast" at the Jazz Festival with the JayDee Brass Band. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Sandra Duffy gets her photo taken with brother Eddie and John before they head in to the Guildhall for the Jazz Festival Local Legends Concert. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

A packed Guildhall at the Jazz Festival Local Legends Concert. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Rita Peach on stage in Sandinos as the Maiden City Tease Burlesque cabaret night takes to the stage as the City of Derry Jazz Festival gets underway. Picture Martin McKeown. 27.04.23

