Revellers who took part in the second annual Inishowen Pride Parade, held in Buncrana on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 04Revellers who took part in the second annual Inishowen Pride Parade, held in Buncrana on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 04
29 pictures from Inishowen Pride parade in the sun 2023 in Buncrana Donegal

There was a great turnout for the second annual Inishowen pride in Buncrana on Sunday with a colourful parade through the town in glorious sunshine.
By George Sweeney
Published 5th Jun 2023, 08:48 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 08:49 BST

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Grand Marshall, Derry’s own Micky Doherty, pictured participants at the Inishowen Pride Parade held in Buncrana on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 16

Revellers who took part in the second annual Inishowen Pride Parade, held in Buncrana on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 02

Participants who took part in the second annual Inishowen Pride Parade, held in Buncrana on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 32

Participants who took part in the second annual Inishowen Pride Parade, held in Buncrana on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 30

