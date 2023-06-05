29 pictures from Inishowen Pride parade in the sun 2023 in Buncrana Donegal

There was a great turnout for the second annual Inishowen pride in Buncrana on Sunday with a colourful parade through the town in glorious sunshine.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Grand Marshall, Derry’s own Micky Doherty, pictured participants at the Inishowen Pride Parade held in Buncrana on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 16
2. Revellers who took part in the second annual Inishowen Pride Parade, held in Buncrana on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 02
3. Participants who took part in the second annual Inishowen Pride Parade, held in Buncrana on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 32
4. Participants who took part in the second annual Inishowen Pride Parade, held in Buncrana on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 30
