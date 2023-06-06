29 wonderful pictures of Relay for Life in Donegal
Relay for Life Donegal, the 24-hour celebration that raises vital funds for the Irish Cancer Society took place in Letterkenny over the weekend.
By Clive Wasson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:47 BST
Thousands of participants took part in the events as the sun shone. Relay for Life represents the hope that those who have lost their lives to cancer will never be forgotten, that those who face cancer will be supported and that one day we will live in a cancer free world. See https://donegalrelayforlife.com/
Pictures by Clive Wasson. See www.clive.ie
Page 1 of 7