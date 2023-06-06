News you can trust since 1772
Majella O'Donnell and Aoibhin Duffy cutting the ribbon at the opening of Relay for Life Donegal on Saturday. Photo Clive WassonMajella O'Donnell and Aoibhin Duffy cutting the ribbon at the opening of Relay for Life Donegal on Saturday. Photo Clive Wasson
29 wonderful pictures of Relay for Life in Donegal

Relay for Life Donegal, the 24-hour celebration that raises vital funds for the Irish Cancer Society took place in Letterkenny over the weekend.
By Clive Wasson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:47 BST

Thousands of participants took part in the events as the sun shone. Relay for Life represents the hope that those who have lost their lives to cancer will never be forgotten, that those who face cancer will be supported and that one day we will live in a cancer free world. See https://donegalrelayforlife.com/

Pictures by Clive Wasson. See www.clive.ie

Grainne and Padraig MacGinty on the Rotary Club bikes at Relay for Life on Sunday. Photo Clive Wasson

Seamus Devine, Ena Barrett, Robert O'Connor and Drew Corry the four original members of the Relay for Life Committee after Robert announced his retirement as Event Chair on Sunday. Photo Clive Wasson

Walkers from the Milford Mart Team at the Relay for Life Closing Ceremony on Sunday. Photo Clive Wasson

The Watt family putting in the laps at the Relay for Life Closing Ceremony on Sunday. Photo Clive Wasson

