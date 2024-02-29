3 talented Derry artists to showcase work on International Women's Day at Eden Place Arts Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The exhibition will feature the work of three local artists, Colleen McSheffrey, Amber McLaughlin and Leona McLaughlin.
All three Derry artists are students currently in their final years of studying fine art in Belfast School of Art, and are described as being “proud of their Bogside roots”.
Their art work reflects on the nostalgia of youth whilst also showcasing the difficulties and experiences of young females in society.
Their work has been described as real, raw and beautiful as it takes the public on a journey into the lives of the artists.
Judi Logue, Eden Place Arts Centre Co-ordinator said: “Curating this exhibition is a very special honour for me. I have known the three artists since they were children coming into Eden Place to take part in early arts experiences.
"To now share in their first exhibition is fantastic. I look forward to seeing them flourish and bring dynamism to the local arts scene.”
The exhibition will be on preview to members of the public on Thursday March 7 from 1pm to 2pm and all are welcome.
The exhibition will continue until March 15, and viewing times are Monday to Friday 10am to 7pm.
Eden Place Arts Centre is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland through Lottery Funding.
Since it opened its doors in March 1993, thousands of people have attended art courses, honed their talents, acquired new skills and developed friendships at Eden Place Arts Centre in the heart of Derry’s Bogside.