30 artists to perform in Derry charity concert

The concert is organised by Sarajane Olphert, who was inspired to fundraise and show support to her friend, after she went through a difficult time.

Sarajane said : “My friends daddy spent some time in Altnagelvin ICU and he received great care there so I wanted to give something back to them. Around the time her daddy was in hospital, she lost her wee dog and she is a massive dog lover. The pet charities here do such great work, I wanted to give something back to them too.

“I had the idea for the concert and I contacted Nikki McCool, who was the first to come on board. She put a post on Facebook on the Friday and within a few hours, we had a whole line-up of people to sing and none of them want paid to do it.

Sarajane Olphert, who is organising A Night with the Stars in aid of Altnagelvin ICU, Pet FBI and Friends of Rescue.

“We’ve loads of Derry acts performing on the night with one from Strabane and our very own Mickey Doherty comparing, too. Emmet Barr from Event Hire Guys is providing a photobooth for free so everyone is really coming together to help out.

“The concert will take place on Tuesday, December 6. Tickets cost £15 and the money will make such a huge difference to Altnagelvin ICU, Pet FBI and Friends of Rescue. If anyone wants a ticket, they can call me on 07508897429 or Nikki on 07729179944 or send either of us a message on Facebook.”