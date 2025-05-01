30 years on Derry's first Italian restaurant share the secret to success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Authentic, traditional, and uncompromising are the qualities the owner of Derry’s first Italian Restaurant attributes to its 30 years of success.

Celebrating three decades, La Sosta stands as a Derry mainstay and the city's longest-standing restaurant of traditional Italian cuisine. ​La Sosta's current menu includes several items that have been available since the restaurant first opened.

We spoke with the owner about the restaurant's beginnings, its success, and what the future holds.

La Sosta was opened back in 1995 by husband and wife team Claudio and Maureen Antonucci, with the simple goal of bringing authentic Italian cuisine, using fresh, high quality ingredients.

Claudio Antowucci proprietor of La Sosta Restaurant in Carlisle Road. Photo: George Sweeney

​Seated at the same table where Derry's renowned peacemakers John and Pat Hume once dined, the Journal spoke with the owner, Claudio.

He recounted the early days of La Sosta, saying, "It was good, good memories.

“When I came to Derry a long time ago, Me and Maureen decided to open a restaurant with no compromise, an Italian restaurant, the soul is Italian.

“I remember the first customers asking about the bread, I explained what focaccia bread was. This was 30 years ago, now it is totally different.”

Maureen Antonucci.

Claudio spoke on the Hume brothers' regular attendance in La Sosta, he said: “They came here every Thursday, John was a regular customer, he supported me in everything. I remember he said to me, ‘Claudio you need a sign outside.’”

With assistance from John Hume, Claudio secured funding from the Dublin Credit Union, enabling La Sosta to purchase their initial restaurant sign with £1000. Claudio thought it was funny the amount of money they were given for the sign.

Having run La Sosta for 30 years, Claudio has observed generations of customers. He explained that mothers become grandmothers, daughters become mothers, and sons become fathers.

“You need the passion,” said Claudio on sharing his secret to 30 years of success. “If you don't have the passion it is just a job, you won't be a success without the passion.

"If you don't have love and respect for the food you work with, you will be in a bad way.”

Despite his business standing the test of time, Claudio expressed sympathy for the recent shutdowns of other Derry restaurants.

“A lot of colleagues close because the costs are too much," said Claudio. “There's a problem with getting staff. I am lucky. Local businesses need support. I remember the costs from when I started to now, now the costs are too much, everything is double priced.”

​The future of La Sosta lies with chef Ewa Molas, who promises to uphold the restaurant's principles and core beliefs of serving traditional, authentic Italian food. Claudio stated that he is not going anywhere just yet, though.

Claudio promised to keep the dream of his wife Maureen alive after she sadly passed away back in 2020.

“When she passed away I was very confused on what to do, stay open or close?

“All the staff said ‘Claudio, if you close, you will have broken Maureen’s dream’. This was Maureen's dream, a fine restaurant in Derry, with good food. "I will stay open and keep Maureen's dream,” said Claudio.

You can find La Sosta on Carlisle Road and to book a table call 02871 374 817.