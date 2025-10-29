31 brilliant photographs from Hallowe’en 2025 at Lincoln Court

By Kevin Mullan
Published 29th Oct 2025, 11:36 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 11:37 GMT
The children and young people of Lincoln Court have been getting into the Hallowe’en spirit with a variety of fun-filled activities this October.

Activities included Fright night at Jungle NI, Hallowe’en Teddy Bear Workshop, Hallowe’en Arts and Crafts, a visit to Fulton’s Pumpkin Patch, to the Circus of Horrors and a Hallowe’en Disco.

There was something for all ages from pre-school to senior youth club level.

Organiser Lincoln Court Youth and Community Association (LCYCA) National Lottery Community Fund, Apex Housing and all the facilitators who made the events possible.

Halloween 2025 at Lincoln Court (9).jpg

Photo: Don McClay

Halloween 2025 at Lincoln Court (18).jpg

Photo: Don McClay

Halloween 2025 at Lincoln Court (10).jpg

Photo: Don McClay

Halloween 2025 at Lincoln Court (13).jpg

Photo: Don McClay

