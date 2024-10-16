FAIRY GOOD HALLOWE'EN - Aoife Wade, Aoibhinn Quinn, Cliona Quinn, Tara Lynch and Kelly McConnell from the Bogside. (0211C50b) : Some cracking photographs of Derry folk all dressed up for Hallowe'en on October 31, 2004placeholder image
31 brilliant photographs of Derry folk all dressed up for Hallowe'en in 2004

By Kevin Mullan
Published 16th Oct 2024, 17:53 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST
Some cracking photographs of Derry folk all dressed up for Hallowe'en were snapped by our photographers on October 31, 2004.

There were ghosts, devils, werewolves, vampires, mummies, fairies, zombies, gangsters and superheroes.

Were you out and about? What did you dress up as?

Taking a trip down memory lane with this Hallowe’en special picture parade.

Colleen Lynch, Amy McDowell, Deborah Ward, Emily Morrow and Aine Carlin. (0211C59b) : Some cracking photographs of Derry folk all dressed up for Hallowe'en on October 31, 2004

1. Colleen Lynch, Amy McDowell, Deborah Ward, Emily Morrow and Aine Carlin. (0211C59b) : Some cracking photographs of Derry folk all dressed up for Hallowe'en on October 31, 2004

Colleen Lynch, Amy McDowell, Deborah Ward, Emily Morrow and Aine Carlin. (0211C59b) : Some cracking photographs of Derry folk all dressed up for Hallowe'en on October 31, 2004 Photo: Archive

Judith Bradley, Maresa Gormley, Leanne Bradley and Caoimhe McGlinchey. (0211C57) : Some cracking photographs of Derry folk all dressed up for Hallowe'en on October 31, 2004

2. Judith Bradley, Maresa Gormley, Leanne Bradley and Caoimhe McGlinchey. (0211C57) : Some cracking photographs of Derry folk all dressed up for Hallowe'en on October 31, 2004

Judith Bradley, Maresa Gormley, Leanne Bradley and Caoimhe McGlinchey. (0211C57) : Some cracking photographs of Derry folk all dressed up for Hallowe'en on October 31, 2004 Photo: Archive

Hannah Doherty, Anna McFarand and Rosalyn Taggart from Limavady. (0211C51) : Some cracking photographs of Derry folk all dressed up for Hallowe'en on October 31, 2004

3. Hannah Doherty, Anna McFarand and Rosalyn Taggart from Limavady. (0211C51) : Some cracking photographs of Derry folk all dressed up for Hallowe'en on October 31, 2004

Hannah Doherty, Anna McFarand and Rosalyn Taggart from Limavady. (0211C51) : Some cracking photographs of Derry folk all dressed up for Hallowe'en on October 31, 2004 Photo: Archive

