31 great pictures celebrating people and events in Derry and across the North West

By Brendan McDaid
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
Pictured are Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council Lilian Seenoi-Barr and Darren Guy with inspirational people and groups from Derry, Strabane and beyond.

Pictures: Derry City & Strabane District Council.

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has hosted a reception for Lorretta Bradley, pictured with her husband James, who is retiring from Sacred Heart PS. Loretta was accompanied by family, friends and colleagues in the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall. Picture Martin McKeown.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and her husband Paul welcome guests to the Charity Night. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and her husband Paul pictured with staff of the Guildhall at the Mayor’s Charity Christmas Night. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty

Some of the guests who attended the Mayor’s Charity Christmas Night in the Guildhall. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty

