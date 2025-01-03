31 great pictures celebrating people and events in Derry and across the North West

1. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has hosted a reception for Lorretta Bradley, pictured with her husband James, who is retiring from Sacred Heart PS. Loretta was accompanied by family, friends and colleagues in the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall. Picture Martin McKeown.
The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has hosted a reception for Lorretta Bradley, pictured with her husband James, who is retiring from Sacred Heart PS. Loretta was accompanied by family, friends and colleagues in the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall. Picture Martin McKeown. Photo: Martin McKeown
2. Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and her husband Paul welcome guests to the Charity Night. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty
Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and her husband Paul welcome guests to the Charity Night. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty Photo: ©Lorcan Doherty
3. Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and her husband Paul pictured with staff of the Guildhall at the Mayor’s Charity Christmas Night. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty
Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and her husband Paul pictured with staff of the Guildhall at the Mayor’s Charity Christmas Night. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty Photo: ©Lorcan Doherty
4. Some of the guests who attended the Mayor’s Charity Christmas Night in the Guildhall. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty
Some of the guests who attended the Mayor’s Charity Christmas Night in the Guildhall. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty Photo: ©Lorcan Doherty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.