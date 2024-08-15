31 great pictures from the concert and craic at Galliagh Goes Country in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:50 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 16:05 BST
Pictured are attendees and artists gathered for Galliagh Goes Country outdoor concert event as part of the Galliagh Féile 2024.

Pictures by Brendan McDaid / Derry Journal.

There was music, dancing, food and fun galore at the Galliagh Féile's 'Galliagh Goes Country' concert on Wednesday evening.

1. Galliagh Goes Country Galliagh Féile 2024 (6).jpg

There was music, dancing, food and fun galore at the Galliagh Féile's 'Galliagh Goes Country' concert on Wednesday evening. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Photo Sales
(l-r) Tommy Mullan, Galliagh Community Centre Manager and Coordinator of Galliagh Féile, with Cathal Crumley, Deputy Mayor Alderman Darren Guy and Aileen Mellon.

2. Galliagh Goes Country Galliagh Féile 2024 (12).jpg

(l-r) Tommy Mullan, Galliagh Community Centre Manager and Coordinator of Galliagh Féile, with Cathal Crumley, Deputy Mayor Alderman Darren Guy and Aileen Mellon. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Photo Sales
There was music, dancing, food and fun galore at the Galliagh Féile's 'Galliagh Goes Country' concert on Wednesday evening.

3. Galliagh Goes Country Galliagh Féile 2024 (20).jpg

There was music, dancing, food and fun galore at the Galliagh Féile's 'Galliagh Goes Country' concert on Wednesday evening. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Photo Sales
There was music, dancing, food and fun galore at the Galliagh Féile's 'Galliagh Goes Country' concert on Wednesday evening.

4. Galliagh Goes Country Galliagh Féile 2024 (13).jpg

There was music, dancing, food and fun galore at the Galliagh Féile's 'Galliagh Goes Country' concert on Wednesday evening. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:DerryBrendan McDaid

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.