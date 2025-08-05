32 brilliant photographs from the Lincoln Court summer community scheme fun day

The 'Connecting Communities' summer scheme brought together young people from Lincoln Courts, Bond’s Street, Clooney and further afield in a range of activities and trips.
These included visits to Lock & Load, Lagan Valley Leisure Centre, Crana Stables, Rosepark Farm, Splash NI, Xtreme Bounce, Brunswick Bananas & Cinema, Dundonald Ice Bowl, Jungle King, Airtastic, Inish Adventures, Play Shed and In your Space Circus.
LCY&CA extended special thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund, NIHE Cohesion Fund, Radius Housing and DC&SDC Festival Fund for making the summer scheme possible.
1. Lincon Court Summer Scheme (33).jpg
There was fun and games throughout the Waterside and beyond as Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association hosted a two week summer scheme for children, aged between 4 - 10 years. Photo: Don McClay
2. Lincon Court Summer Scheme (4).jpg
3. Lincon Court Summer Scheme (5).jpg
4. Lincon Court Summer Scheme (2).jpg
