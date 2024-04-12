The leading member of the British royal family heard about the company’s internal training school, which has prepared many apprentices for a career in engineering in the company.

She spent a lot of her visit talking with the current apprentices and also meeting with many past students that were now long serving members of the highly skilled team.

Proprietor George Fleming said: “By investing in the youth of today we were assuring the future success of the company while also providing the chance to develop career opportunities in the local area.”

She was accompanied by local dignitaries including the Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue and Stephen Gillespie, Council Director of Business and Culture.

