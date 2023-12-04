32 pictures of Apprentice Boys celebrating the ‘Shutting of the Gates’ in Derry on ‘Lundy’s Day’

Thousands of Apprentice Boys and supporters gathered in Derry on Saturday for the annual ‘Shutting of the Gates’ celebrations.
An effigy of Colonel Robert Lundy was burnt in Bishop Street on Saturday afternoon as part of the festivities.
The ‘Shutting of the Gates’ commemorations celebrate the actions of the 13 apprentices who slammed the gates of Derry in the face of King James II of England's men in December 1688.
1. People looking on as an effigy of Colonel Robert Lundy goes up in flames.
People looking on as an effigy of Colonel Robert Lundy goes up in flames. Photo: Conor McClean
2. An effigy of Colonel Robert Lundy burning in Bishop Street on Saturday as thousands of Apprentice Boys and supporters gathered in Derry for the annual ‘Shutting of the Gates’ celebrations.
An effigy of Colonel Robert Lundy burning in Bishop Street on Saturday as thousands of Apprentice Boys and supporters gathered in Derry for the annual ‘Shutting of the Gates’ celebrations. Photo: Conor McClean
3. Apprentice Boys and supporters watch as an effigy of Robert Lundy burns in Bishop Street.
Apprentice Boys and supporters watch as an effigy of Robert Lundy burns in Bishop Street. Photo: Conor McClean
4. Bandsmen parading on Ferryquay Street during the 'Shutting of the Gates' demonstration on Saturday.
Bandsmen parading on Ferryquay Street during the 'Shutting of the Gates' demonstration on Saturday. Photo: Conor McClean