News you can trust since 1772
Derry people meeting Nadine Coyle and her family at the Lifford Races in October 2003Derry people meeting Nadine Coyle and her family at the Lifford Races in October 2003
Derry people meeting Nadine Coyle and her family at the Lifford Races in October 2003

32 Pictures of Derry people meeting Nadine Coyle at the Lifford Races in October 2003

20 years ago in October 2003, people lined up at the Lifford Races to get pictures with Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:32 BST

Nadine and her family were at the races to celebrate her sister’s 26th birthday but she was more than happy to stop for pictures with some of her adoring fans.

See anyone you know?

Derry people meeting Nadine Coyle and her family at the Lifford Races in October 2003

1. Nadine Coyle and family at the Lifford Races in October 2003

Derry people meeting Nadine Coyle and her family at the Lifford Races in October 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Derry people meeting Nadine Coyle and her family at the Lifford Races in October 2003

2. Nadine Coyle and family at the Lifford Races in October 2003

Derry people meeting Nadine Coyle and her family at the Lifford Races in October 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Derry people meeting Nadine Coyle and her family at the Lifford Races in October 2003

3. Nadine Coyle and family at the Lifford Races in October 2003

Derry people meeting Nadine Coyle and her family at the Lifford Races in October 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Derry people meeting Nadine Coyle and her family at the Lifford Races in October 2003

4. Nadine Coyle and family at the Lifford Races in October 2003

Derry people meeting Nadine Coyle and her family at the Lifford Races in October 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Derry