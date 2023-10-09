32 Pictures of Derry people meeting Nadine Coyle at the Lifford Races in October 2003

20 years ago in October 2003, people lined up at the Lifford Races to get pictures with Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle.
Nadine and her family were at the races to celebrate her sister’s 26th birthday but she was more than happy to stop for pictures with some of her adoring fans.
1. Nadine Coyle and family at the Lifford Races in October 2003
Derry people meeting Nadine Coyle and her family at the Lifford Races in October 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
