33 brilliant pictures from Derry Credit Union celebrations in the Bogside

By Jim McCafferty
Published 20th Oct 2025, 16:15 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 16:16 BST
A great time was had by all at Derry Credit Union as the community were invited to take part in the local lender’s International Credit Union Day celebrations.

Many families were in attendance enjoying games, a special draw, face-painting and a farm of animals.

There was also a special performance from the Momentum Choir. The celebrations went on from 10am to 2pm. Here are some photographs from the event.

1. Derry Credit Union staff member Suzanne Cooley pictured with her granddaughter at Saturday's International Credit Union Day celebrations. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. Young Jacob pictured during International Credit Union celebrations at Abbey Street on Saturday.

3. Derry Credit Union staff getting ready for Saturday's International Credit Union Day celebrations at Abbey Street, Derry.

4. A member of the Momentum Choir performing during Saturday's Credit Union celebrations.

