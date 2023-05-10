33 celebratory pictures of Mayoral receptions for outstanding achievers in Derry

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Sandra Duffy and Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins have been hosting numerous receptions over recent days highlighting some of the amazing achievers and positive work going on in the community.
Photos by various photographers (Not for resale here).
1. The Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with members of the St. Joseph’s Boxing Club at the Guildhall on Thursday night last. The club recently celebrated its thirtieth birthday.
The Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with members of the St. Joseph’s Boxing Club at the Guildhall on Thursday night last. The club recently celebrated its thirtieth birthday. Photo: DCSDC
2. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy making a presentation to former Derry Journal editor Pat McArt at the Guildhall on Wednesday evening, in recognition of his contribution and commitment to journalism in the city and district. Included are family and former Derry Journal colleagues.
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy making a presentation to former Derry Journal editor Pat McArt at the Guildhall on Wednesday evening, in recognition of his contribution and commitment to journalism in the city and district. Included are family and former Derry Journal colleagues. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured with Derry City Ladies Football team as she hosted a reception to mark their 20th anniversary. During the event the First Citizen presented a commemorative gift to captain, Shannon Dunne. The team were joined by coach Paul Dixon and Chairperson John Hegarty. Picture Martin McKeown. 05.05.23
The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured with Derry City Ladies Football team as she hosted a reception to mark their 20th anniversary. During the event the First Citizen presented a commemorative gift to captain, Shannon Dunne. The team were joined by coach Paul Dixon and Chairperson John Hegarty. Picture Martin McKeown. 05.05.23 Photo: Martin McKeown
4. The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured with Derry City Ladies Football team as she hosted a reception to mark their 20th anniversary. During the event the First Citizen presented a commemorative gift to captain, Shannon Dunne. The team were joined by coach Paul Dixon and Chairperson John Hegarty. Picture Martin McKeown. 05.05.23
The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured with Derry City Ladies Football team as she hosted a reception to mark their 20th anniversary. During the event the First Citizen presented a commemorative gift to captain, Shannon Dunne. The team were joined by coach Paul Dixon and Chairperson John Hegarty. Picture Martin McKeown. 05.05.23 Photo: Martin McKeown