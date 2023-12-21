33 joyous photos of Santa visiting Children's Ward at Derry Hospital
Santa and his little elf buddies have brought some amazing festive cheer to children at young people at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 21st Dec 2023, 13:34 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 13:35 GMT
Santa arrived courtesy of the NI Fire & Rescue Service and was joined on his rounds by hospital staff, fire and rescue personnel and representatives of City of Derry Airport, who also helped gather donations towards special gifts for the children and young people.
Photos by Brendan McDaid / Derry Journal.
