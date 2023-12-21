News you can trust since 1772
Little Jamie Harkin (four months) and his mother Rachel from the Hatmore area with Santa and one of his elves at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry on Thursday.Little Jamie Harkin (four months) and his mother Rachel from the Hatmore area with Santa and one of his elves at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry on Thursday.
33 joyous photos of Santa visiting Children's Ward at Derry Hospital

Santa and his little elf buddies have brought some amazing festive cheer to children at young people at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 21st Dec 2023, 13:34 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 13:35 GMT

Santa arrived courtesy of the NI Fire & Rescue Service and was joined on his rounds by hospital staff, fire and rescue personnel and representatives of City of Derry Airport, who also helped gather donations towards special gifts for the children and young people.

Photos by Brendan McDaid / Derry Journal.

Ellis O'Kane (6) from Feeny with Santa and his elves.

Ellis O'Kane (6) from Feeny with Santa and his elves. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Two-year-old Bría McAteer from the Marlborough area of Derry was among those who were overjoyed when Santa paid a visit and came bearing gifts.

Two-year-old Bría McAteer from the Marlborough area of Derry was among those who were overjoyed when Santa paid a visit and came bearing gifts. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Charli McCafferty (4) with Santa and his elves.

Charli McCafferty (4) with Santa and his elves. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Saorlaith Barton, aged 5, from the Bogside pictured with Santa and his helpers at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Saorlaith Barton, aged 5, from the Bogside pictured with Santa and his helpers at Altnagelvin Hospital. Photo: Brendan McDaid

