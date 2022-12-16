Detective Inspector Finlay said: “At around 6:10pm, it was reported to colleagues from An Garda Síochána that a robbery had occurred at a shop in Castlefinn in County Donegal in which a sum of money was taken. The suspect made off in a vehicle which was abandoned at a property at the Fort Road area of Castlederg. The man then entered the property and took the keys for a grey Mitsubishi Shogun, who then drove this vehicle into a field at the Aghalunny Road area of Killeter and left it abandoned.

“Shortly after 7:05pm, it was reported he then made his way on foot to a property at the Ballymongan Road area of Killeter and approached the back door of the house. It was reported that the man made his way into the property and assaulted a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s during the incident. He then took the keys to a black Volkswagen Golf and then made off from the area.

"The man was later apprehended by two members of the public and brought to police.

PSNI. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire

“A 33 year old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, taking and driving away and various driving offences. He remains in police custody at this time.