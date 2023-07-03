News you can trust since 1772
The Stage Beyond team with Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane Councillor Jason Barr.The Stage Beyond team with Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane Councillor Jason Barr.
The Stage Beyond team with Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane Councillor Jason Barr.

35 great pictures of 'Stage Beyond' presenting 'Unstoppable' at St Columb's Hall in Derry

Images from the recent highly acclaimed variety show performance of 'Unstoppable' in St Columb's Hall, Derry by the locally-based Stage Beyond Theatre Company for young adults with learning disabilities supported by National Lottery funding through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.
By NW Newspix
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:54 BST

The award-winning company members all hail from the North West including Derry, Strabane, the north coast, and Co Donegal.

Pictures by NWNewspix https://www.facebook.com/NWNewspix

Members of Stage Beyond on stage.

1. 230624 - 744.jpg

Members of Stage Beyond on stage. Photo: North West Newspix

The acclaimed variety show performance was attended by family, friends and the community.

2. 230624 - 758.jpg

The acclaimed variety show performance was attended by family, friends and the community. Photo: North West Newspix

3. 230624 - 750.jpg

The award-winning company members hail from the North West including Derry, Strabane, the north coast and Donegal. Photo: North West Newspix

Stage Beyond performed 'Unstoppable' in St Columb's Hall.

4. 230624 - 751.jpg

Stage Beyond performed 'Unstoppable' in St Columb's Hall. Photo: North West Newspix

