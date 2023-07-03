35 great pictures of 'Stage Beyond' presenting 'Unstoppable' at St Columb's Hall in Derry
Images from the recent highly acclaimed variety show performance of 'Unstoppable' in St Columb's Hall, Derry by the locally-based Stage Beyond Theatre Company for young adults with learning disabilities supported by National Lottery funding through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.
By NW Newspix
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:54 BST
The award-winning company members all hail from the North West including Derry, Strabane, the north coast, and Co Donegal.
Pictures by NWNewspix https://www.facebook.com/NWNewspix
