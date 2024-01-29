News you can trust since 1772

35-year-old man arrested and suspected drugs seized during search in Derry

Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team officers seized suspected drugs and made an arrest during a search of a property in the city at the weekend.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 29th Jan 2024, 14:10 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 14:10 GMT
Suspected Class A, B and C drugs were seized along with drug-related paraphernalia during a search of a property in the Dungiven Road area of the Waterside on Saturday January 27.

A man, aged 35 years old, was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences, including Possession of a Class A controlled drug, Possession of a Class B controlled drug, Possession of a Class C controlled drug, Possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and Being Concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug. He was subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: "As enquiries continue, we want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information, or concerns about drugs in their area, to call us on 101.”

Police are appealing for anyone who has concerns to contact them.

“It might seem insignificant, but report this information to us and we will investigate it. It could make all the difference."

Information can be provided by calling police on 101, or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.