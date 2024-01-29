35-year-old man arrested and suspected drugs seized during search in Derry
Suspected Class A, B and C drugs were seized along with drug-related paraphernalia during a search of a property in the Dungiven Road area of the Waterside on Saturday January 27.
A man, aged 35 years old, was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences, including Possession of a Class A controlled drug, Possession of a Class B controlled drug, Possession of a Class C controlled drug, Possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and Being Concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug. He was subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: "As enquiries continue, we want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information, or concerns about drugs in their area, to call us on 101.”