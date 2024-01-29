Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Suspected Class A, B and C drugs were seized along with drug-related paraphernalia during a search of a property in the Dungiven Road area of the Waterside on Saturday January 27.

A man, aged 35 years old, was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences, including Possession of a Class A controlled drug, Possession of a Class B controlled drug, Possession of a Class C controlled drug, Possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and Being Concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug. He was subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: "As enquiries continue, we want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information, or concerns about drugs in their area, to call us on 101.”

Police are appealing for anyone who has concerns to contact them.

“It might seem insignificant, but report this information to us and we will investigate it. It could make all the difference."