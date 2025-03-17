36 brilliant photographs from Féile Derry’s Springtime Shenanigans St. Patrick’s festival event at Pilot’s Row

By Jim McCafferty
Published 17th Mar 2025, 16:16 BST
Families gathered at Pilot’s Row for Féile Derry’s Springtime Shenanigans, a lively celebration packed with music, Irish dancing, magic, storytelling, arts and crafts, face painting, and more.

The event brought the community together for a day of fun and celebration ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

Féile sent out a huge thanks to everyone who joined them.

The event was part of Féile’s Connect:Interact:Create programme, funded by The Executive Office’s Central Good Relations Fund.

Having fun in the Arts and Crafts Room at Saturday's Feile Springtime Shenanigans at Pilot's Row Centre, Derry.

1. Having fun in the Arts and Crafts Room at Saturday's Feile Springtime Shenanigans at Pilot's Row Centre, Derry.

Having fun in the Arts and Crafts Room at Saturday's Feile Springtime Shenanigans at Pilot's Row Centre, Derry. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Enjoying Saturday's Feile Springtime Shenanigans at Pilot's Row Centre, Derry.

2. Enjoying Saturday's Feile Springtime Shenanigans at Pilot's Row Centre, Derry.

Enjoying Saturday's Feile Springtime Shenanigans at Pilot's Row Centre, Derry. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

A busy Arts and Crafts Room at Saturday's Feile Springtime Shenanigans at Pilot's Row Centre, Derry.

3. A busy Arts and Crafts Room at Saturday's Feile Springtime Shenanigans at Pilot's Row Centre, Derry.

A busy Arts and Crafts Room at Saturday's Feile Springtime Shenanigans at Pilot's Row Centre, Derry. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

GIRLS IN GREEN! Aoife Ferris, Beth McCafferty and Courtney Cowan enjoying Saturday's Feile Springtime Shenanigans at Pilot's Row Centre.

4. GIRLS IN GREEN!. . . . .Aoife Ferris,Beth mcCafferty and Courtney Cowan enjoying Saturday's Feile Springtime Shenanigans at Pilot's Row Centre. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

GIRLS IN GREEN!. . . . .Aoife Ferris,Beth mcCafferty and Courtney Cowan enjoying Saturday's Feile Springtime Shenanigans at Pilot's Row Centre. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

