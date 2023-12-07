News you can trust since 1772
Derry Christmas parties 20 years ago in December 2003Derry Christmas parties 20 years ago in December 2003
Derry Christmas parties 20 years ago in December 2003

38 pictures of Derry Christmas parties 20 years ago in December 2003

20 years ago in December 2003, these people were all out enjoying their Christmas meals with work or family.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:07 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 10:08 GMT

See anyone you know?

Derry Christmas parties 20 years ago in December 2003

1. Wheelers (1).JPG

Derry Christmas parties 20 years ago in December 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Derry Christmas parties 20 years ago in December 2003

2. UOU (2).JPG

Derry Christmas parties 20 years ago in December 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Derry Christmas parties 20 years ago in December 2003

3. UOU (1).JPG

Derry Christmas parties 20 years ago in December 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Derry Christmas parties 20 years ago in December 2003

4. Shantallow Stores (1).JPG

Derry Christmas parties 20 years ago in December 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page