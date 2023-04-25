38 Pictures of Derry people partying in the Metro and Bar Zu in April 2003
Featured is pictures of people out and about in Metro and Bar Zu in April 2003.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST
1. Derry night club pics from April 2003
Derry people partying hard in April 2003 - recognise anyone you know? Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Derry night club pics from April 2003
Derry people partying hard in April 2003 - recognise anyone you know? Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Derry night club pics from April 2003
Derry people partying hard in April 2003 - recognise anyone you know? Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Derry night club pics from April 2003
Derry people partying hard in April 2003 - recognise anyone you know? Photo: Derry Journal Archive