38 pictures of Jumping for all our Jacks in Creggan Country Park in Derry

People as young as five braved the cold waters of Creggan Country Park to remember loved ones who have died by suicide.

The event, called Jumping for all Jacks, was organised by the family of Carnhill man Jack Edgar, who died just after Christmas last year. His family wanted to do something fun to give the young people affected by suicide a chance to enjoy themselves while raising money for the Inner City Assistance Team and Child and Adolescence Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

Anyone in distress in NI can contact Lifeline 24/7 helpline can be contacted for free on 0808 808 8000 in confidence; The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 02871 265511 or Freephone 116 123 in confidence; Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 for any issue or by visiting www.childline.org.uk in confidence.

Anyone in distress in RoI can contact Pieta House free on 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444; TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland on 50808 - a free 24/7 text service; Ring Samaritans 24/7 on freephone number 116-123.T

