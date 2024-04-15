39 fine pictures celebrating community and sporting heroes in Derry & Strabane

1 . Ashlea Primary and Nursery School presented a £100,collected by pupils, to Foyle Down Syndrome Trust this week. Pictured are Eve, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, pupils Rogan, Will, Katherine and Perrie, and Laura, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Included in the picture are Christopher Cooper, manager Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, Mrs A. Burke, principal and Miss R. Cummings, teacher. Photo: George Sweeney

Ashlea Primary and Nursery School presented a £100,collected by pupils, to Foyle Down Syndrome Trust this week. Pictured are Eve, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, pupils Rogan, Will, Katherine and Perrie, and Laura, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Included in the picture are Christopher Cooper, manager Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, Mrs A. Burke, principal and Miss R. Cummings, teacher. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney