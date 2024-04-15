Kevin Kelly handing over a cheque for £400 to Mayor Patricia Louge for the Mayor's Charity, from the Roaring Meg Bikers. Back, from left, are Gary Doherty, Kenny Quigley, William Mulhern and Mickey Kelly. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)Kevin Kelly handing over a cheque for £400 to Mayor Patricia Louge for the Mayor's Charity, from the Roaring Meg Bikers. Back, from left, are Gary Doherty, Kenny Quigley, William Mulhern and Mickey Kelly. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
39 fine pictures celebrating community and sporting heroes in Derry & Strabane

Pictured are local community based organisations, school, sports and health heroes being hosted and celebrated for their charity work and achievements.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 15th Apr 2024, 13:12 BST

Photos: Derry City & Strabane District Council, Foyle Hospice, Western Trust and George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Ashlea Primary and Nursery School presented a £100,collected by pupils, to Foyle Down Syndrome Trust this week. Pictured are Eve, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, pupils Rogan, Will, Katherine and Perrie, and Laura, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Included in the picture are Christopher Cooper, manager Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, Mrs A. Burke, principal and Miss R. Cummings, teacher. Photo: George Sweeney

Mayor Patricia Logue with staff and volunteers from Foyle Hospice at a reception in their honour held in the Whittaker Suite, Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Patricia Logue with staff and volunteers from Foyle Hospice at a reception in their honour held in the Whittaker Suite, Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue with members of Skyzdalimit Theatre Group at a reception in the Guildhall.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue with members of Skyzdalimit Theatre Group at a reception in the Guildhall. Photo: DCSDC

Una O’Somachain (McCafferty school of Music) presenting a cheque for £300 to Noel McMonagle, Foyle Hospice, proceeds of a recent McCafferty school of music performance by the children.

Una O’Somachain (McCafferty school of Music) presenting a cheque for £300 to Noel McMonagle, Foyle Hospice, proceeds of a recent McCafferty school of music performance by the children. Photo: Foyle Hospice

