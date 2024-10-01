39 fun things to do in October to get you ready for Halloween in Derry and Strabane

3 . Johnny Cash and June Carter tribute act

Johnny Cash & June Carter tribute ‘Cash Returns’ are back and you get to ‘Walk The Line’ with JP Mac as the man in black and Karen Martin as June Carter along with this spectacular 13 piece show this award-winning production encapsulates the true magic of one of music’s most iconic couples. Catch Cash on October 4, in the Millennium Forum, tickets priced at £26.50. They will have everyone singin ‘n’ stompin along to ‘Folsom Prison Blues’, ‘Ring Of Fire’, ‘A Boy Named Sue’, ‘Jackson’, ‘Hurt’ – picking out the very best hits from careers spanning over 50 years! American country singer Johnny Cash (1932 - 2003) sits with an acoustic guitar in a still from the film, 'Road To Nashville,' directed by Will Zenz, 1966. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive