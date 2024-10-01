39 fun things to do in October to get you ready for Halloween in Derry and Strabane

Photos from Derry Journal Archive and Getty Images.
1. Derry's Halloween 2024
Derry's Halloween 2024, known as "Europe's largest Halloween festival." Throughout October there are many Halloween events and activities to get involved with. Photo: ©Lorcan Doherty
2. Oktoberfest 2024
Derry’s Oktoberfest celebrations will take place over the weekends Thursday, October 3 – Sunday, October 6, and Friday, October 11 – Sunday, October 13, between the hours of 1pm and 12midnight each day, with many events attached to the festival. Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
3. Johnny Cash and June Carter tribute act
Johnny Cash & June Carter tribute ‘Cash Returns’ are back and you get to ‘Walk The Line’ with JP Mac as the man in black and Karen Martin as June Carter along with this spectacular 13 piece show this award-winning production encapsulates the true magic of one of music’s most iconic couples. Catch Cash on October 4, in the Millennium Forum, tickets priced at £26.50. They will have everyone singin ‘n’ stompin along to ‘Folsom Prison Blues’, ‘Ring Of Fire’, ‘A Boy Named Sue’, ‘Jackson’, ‘Hurt’ – picking out the very best hits from careers spanning over 50 years! American country singer Johnny Cash (1932 - 2003) sits with an acoustic guitar in a still from the film, 'Road To Nashville,' directed by Will Zenz, 1966. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive
4. Oktoberfest: Roll with it
Day 3 of Oktoberfest celebrations at the Peace Garden in Derry with music from the premier Oasis tribute band Roll With It. October 5, 6p, priced at £11.25. (MANDATORY CREDIT Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher of Oasis, at a photoshoot in a hotel in Tokyo, September 1994. (Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Photo: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music
