The sun shone as crowds gathered to witness the Carndonagh Easter Monday parade through the town on Monday afternoon.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. 'President Joe Biden' took part in the Easter Monday parade in Carndonagh. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 65
2. There were many colourful characters and floats in the Easter Monday parade in Carndonagh. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 69
3. Participants at the Easter Monday parade in Carndonagh. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 60
4. Spectators at the Easter Monday parade in Carndonagh. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 58
