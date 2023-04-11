News you can trust since 1772
39 great pictures from Carndonagh's Easter Parade 2023

The sun shone as crowds gathered to witness the Carndonagh Easter Monday parade through the town on Monday afternoon.

By George Sweeney
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:44 BST

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

'President Joe Biden' took part in the Easter Monday parade in Carndonagh. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 65

There were many colourful characters and floats in the Easter Monday parade in Carndonagh. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 69

Participants at the Easter Monday parade in Carndonagh. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 60

Spectators at the Easter Monday parade in Carndonagh. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 58

Carndonagh