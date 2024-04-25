Derry Factory Queens at St Eugene's Hall.Derry Factory Queens at St Eugene's Hall.
39 great pictures of Derry & NW: Fort George, Factory Queens and Rose of Tralee 1994

Here we feature a selection of images from 30 years ago back in April 1994 and we hope these pictures bring back some happy memories for some of our readers.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 25th Apr 2024, 12:29 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 13:00 BST

Sinn Féin anti-collusion protest at Fort George in Pennyburn back in April 1994.

Sinn Féin anti-collusion protest at Fort George in Pennyburn back in April 1994. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Long Tower Trust members at the Brandywell grotto back in April 1994.

Long Tower Trust members at the Brandywell grotto back in April 1994. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Derry Factory Queens at St Eugene's Hall.

Derry Factory Queens at St Eugene's Hall. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Derry Journal deputy editor, the late Siobhan McEleney with pupils and staff from St Brecan's School during their trip to the Journal offices in Buncrana Road.

Derry Journal deputy editor, the late Siobhan McEleney with pupils and staff from St Brecan's School during their trip to the Journal offices in Buncrana Road. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

