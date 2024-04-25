39 great pictures of Derry & NW: Fort George, Factory Queens and Rose of Tralee 1994

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.
Sinn Féin anti-collusion protest at Fort George in Pennyburn back in April 1994. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Long Tower Trust members at the Brandywell grotto back in April 1994. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Derry Factory Queens at St Eugene's Hall. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Derry Journal deputy editor, the late Siobhan McEleney with pupils and staff from St Brecan's School during their trip to the Journal offices in Buncrana Road. Photo: Derry Journal Archive