39 photographs of Charles III of Great Britain and NI’s visit to Limavady in Co. Derry

The British Monarch, who was accompanied by his wife, Britain’s Queen Camilla, visited Hunter’s Bakery, the Broighter Gold Farm and the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre and met and greeted subjects in Market Street and Main Street in the town.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut into a cake during to Hunters Bakery in Limavady, on day two of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.
Photo credit should read: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 20th March 2025 -
King Charles and Queen Camilla began their official visit to Northern Ireland.
Their Majesties arrived in Northern Ireland, and visited Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.
Their Majesties are greeted by members of the local community and visit a local business.
Opened in 2010, and celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre provides a host of dynamic cultural programmes across music, heritage and visual arts. Inside the centre, Their Majesties will speak to members of the local creative community, cultural groups and reading groups, before hearing about the John Steinbeck Festival hosted in the centre '“ which is in recognition of John Steinbeck's work through theatre, talks and storytelling.
Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla meet well-wishers as they arrive to visit the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, in Limavady, on March 20, 2025, during a three-day trip to Northern Ireland.
Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
