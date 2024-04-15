Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The International Fund for Ireland (IFI) has announced a significant funding package of £3,515,211 to further support peace-building initiatives across the north and the southern border counties.

A total of eleven projects will receive support to continue their work with the most marginalised communities who have yet to receive any substantial dividends from the Peace Process.

Three local projects are receiving support through the Peace Barriers Programme (PBP), Communities in Partnership Programme (CiPP) and Peace Impact Programme (PIP).

BBI: Bogside and Brandywell Initiative has received IFI funding and works with Peace Barriers in the city including the Fountain/ Bishop Street area. (Photo by Darren Kidd, PressEye)

The Bogside and Brandywell Initiative has been awarded £235,403 for two years to expand on its work on Peace Barriers in the Fountain/Bishops Street, Abercorn Road areas of Derry through building leadership capacity building, inter-generational learning, positive partnership and re-classifying the interface.

Donegal Local Sports Partnership & Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership will use £163,793 through CiPP for the 24-month cross-border ‘Community Active Play’ Project, which will connect the staff and volunteers of community groups and resident’s associations north and south, to build the capacity of leaders to plan, co-ordinate and to run play programmes and events.

Meanwhile the Northwest Cultural Partnership (Lead) and Bready and District Ulster Scots Development Association (BDUSDA) has been given £301,761 through PIP for two years to extend and expand its work in urban and rural communities in the Northwest area including Counties Derry, Tyrone, and Fermanagh. The project will engage with the most marginalised communities and seek to develop emerging community leaders to create positive change at a local level.

In Inishowen, 159,804 Euro has been awarded to Inishowen Development Partnership for two years for the ‘CHANCE’ Project, which will deliver Good Relations training, Personal Development, Education, Employability and Social Development to 16 vulnerable young people in isolated, rural areas across the Inishowen Peninsula.

Donegal Sports partnership: Donegal Local Sports Partnership & Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership have received funding for Community Active Play Project. (Photo by Danny Nee)

IFI Chair Paddy Harte, welcomed the latest financial package, stating: “This support comes at a critical time in our peace-building journey. Whilst we acknowledge much progress has been made since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement over 25 years ago, it is apparent that significant challenges remain.

“Our projects are working against a challenging backdrop. Tensions remain around increased paramilitary activity and recruitment of young people, sectarianism, criminal activity, anti-social behaviour, culture, and identity. We also understand that the fallout from the Windsor Framework has caused some communities to regress creating further polarisation.

“The IFI remains one of the few organisations that can engage with the most marginalised in society. We are committed to working closely with communities through sensitive dialogue and conflict resolution to tackle the difficult remaining areas of peace-building.”

The IFI said ‘Peace Barriers’ are the most visual symbol of the Troubles and many interface communities suffer from inter-generational trauma as well as social and economic inequality.

IFI Chair, Paddy Harte.

Currently more than 1,000 residents are involved in Peace Barrier site discussions across the north, including in Derry.

Building cross-border relationships that empower communities is another area of focus for IFI through the Communities in Partnership (CiPP).

IFI Chair Paddy Harte added: “We are living with the consequences of conflict across the world, and I want to acknowledge the efforts of peacemakers everywhere, working hard with communities to transition towards peace and create positive leadership. Thanks to the ongoing support of our international donors, we will continue our peace-building efforts to help create a shared future where everyone can benefit.”