40 smashing photographs of Derry parties and celebrations in March 2004

Did you have a big birthday or special celebration two decades ago?

The ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about in the pubs, restaurants and homes in March 2004 capturing various birthdays and life events for posterity. And it looks like great crack was being had by all.

You never know you might be in here! Hard to believe all of twenty years have flowed under the bridge since then.

1 . Party celebrations back in 2004 Andrew McCartney (5).JPG Party celebrations back in 2004: Andrew McCartney Photo: Archive Photo Sales

2 . Party celebrations back in 2004 Andrew McCartney (2).JPG Party celebrations back in 2004: Andrew McCartney Photo: Archive Photo Sales

3 . Party celebrations back in 2004 Andrew McCartney (3).JPG Party celebrations back in 2004: Andrew McCartney Photo: Archive Photo Sales

4 . Party celebrations back in 2004 Andrew McCartney (5).JPG Party celebrations back in 2004: Andrew McCartney Photo: Archive Photo Sales