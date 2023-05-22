The arrest was made by Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team officers while on patrol today. The man remains in custody at this time.

The arrest is part of an investigation by detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division (CID) into a commercial burglary in the city over the Easter period. It’s reported to have occurred at premises in the city-side area at around 4am on 10th April. Damage was caused to the business, with a window broken. Cash and stock, including hair styling equipment, was stolen.

This commercial burglary is one of several commercial burglaries in the city being investigated by CID. They’re keen to hear from anyone with information, or anyone who has been a victim of a commercial burglary but hasn't yet reported it, to get in touch. The number to call with information is 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.