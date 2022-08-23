40th anniversary of Eamonn ‘Bronco’ Bradley to be marked

At 6.45pm on Thursday, his family will gather at his memorial plaque in Carnhill for a minute’s silence. Proceedings will then move on to the Shantallow Monument for the main 40th anniversary commemoration at 7pm. There will also be a 10k run on the night of the commemoration. On Saturday there will be a presentation and buffet in the Shantallow Community Centre. Music will be provided by Beir Bua and Luke McLaughlin. Admission is £10 and tickets are now on sale. Also on that night there will be a photographic exhibition and republican memorabilia exhibition on show.