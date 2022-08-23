40th anniversary of Eamonn ‘Bronco’ Bradley to be marked
The family and friends of Eamonn ‘Bronco’ Bradley will mark his 40th anniversary in Shantallow on Thursday.
The IRA Volunteer was aged just 23 when he was shot dead by members of the Royal Anglian Regiment on August 25, 1982.
Mr. Bradley was unarmed when he was shot in the back and head after leaving the Shantallow House where he had been playing pool.
At 6.45pm on Thursday, his family will gather at his memorial plaque in Carnhill for a minute’s silence. Proceedings will then move on to the Shantallow Monument for the main 40th anniversary commemoration at 7pm. There will also be a 10k run on the night of the commemoration. On Saturday there will be a presentation and buffet in the Shantallow Community Centre. Music will be provided by Beir Bua and Luke McLaughlin. Admission is £10 and tickets are now on sale. Also on that night there will be a photographic exhibition and republican memorabilia exhibition on show.
The commemorations have been organised by the Shantallow Monument and ‘Bronco’ Bradley Committees.