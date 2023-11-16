News you can trust since 1772
Party-goers at Emily McSherry's party.Party-goers at Emily McSherry's party.
41 great photos of Derry people partying in November 2003

2003 – it doesn’t sound like it was that long ago, but here we are and two decades have passed.
By Laura Glenn
Published 16th Nov 2023, 17:05 GMT

Many things still haven’t changed though and Derry people have always known how to throw a good party.

Check out some of the partygoers from our photo archive in November 2003, with parties including those of Connor McCauley, Elizabeth Magee, Emily McSherry, Johnny James, karen O’Doherty, Kelly Strain and the McGuinness twins.

See if you can spot anyone you know.

The birthday party of Conor McCauley 20 years ago.

1.

The birthday party of Conor McCauley 20 years ago. Photo: dj

Conor McCauley's friends and family celebrate.

2.

Conor McCauley's friends and family celebrate. Photo: dj

Conor McCauley.

3.

Conor McCauley. Photo: dj

Conor McCauley having fun with friends.

4.

Conor McCauley having fun with friends. Photo: dj

