Dancing together at the St Eugene's Parish Senior Citizens Party in the parish hall.Dancing together at the St Eugene's Parish Senior Citizens Party in the parish hall.
41 photos providing a snapshot of life in Derry & Inishowen back in January 1984

We’re reeling back the years here to bring you a snapshot of what was happening in Derry back 40 years ago back in January 1984.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 8th Jan 2024, 17:21 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 17:31 GMT

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

Residents with Bishop Edward Daly and other clergy at the St Eugene's Parish Senior Citizens Party in the parish hall.

Residents with Bishop Edward Daly and other clergy at the St Eugene's Parish Senior Citizens Party in the parish hall. Photo: DJ Archive

Residents with Bishop Edward Daly and other clergy at the St Eugene's Parish Senior Citizens Party in the parish hall. Photo: DJ Archive

Senio Citizens party in the Bogside Inn.

Senio Citizens party in the Bogside Inn. Photo: DJ

New Year's babies with their mothers and staff at Altnagelvin hospital.

New Year's babies with their mothers and staff at Altnagelvin hospital. Photo: DJ Archive

