Planners at Derry City and Strabane District Council recommended approval of the complex at the Planning Committee’s monthly meeting.

The plans involve 41 new apartments, as well as ‘associated landscaping, parking and amenity space’ on the site, which is located east of Craigs retail and petrol station and to the south west of the Premier Inn Hotel.

A marketing house unit on the lands will be demolished for the development.

An artist's impression of the new apartments.

In a presentation to Councillors, an officer outlined the block plan of the site, with an internal car park at the rear and a grass area with hedgerow planting and railings around boundaries.

The officer highlighted that there have been 39 objections lodged, with local residents expressing concerns on issues including road safety issues, over-development and a lack of adequate parking.

Planners also noted that there were no objections from consultations with government bodies and recommended approval of the application.

A representative for the construction agent, Matt Kennedy, said they were happy to accept proposed changes outlined in the planning application and urged Councillors to endorse the application.

The vacant site and marketing house location where the apartments will be built.

Waterside Sinn Féin District Councillor Christopher Jackson proposed the approval of the application.

He said: “I know the site very well and one of the big frustrations that I hear on a regular basis is its unfinished nature.

“There are huge frustrations around this site being unfinished, and it’s long overdue to see these pieces of land used.

“The plans meet policy and are viewed alongside the supermarket, the Premier Inn, you can see there is a degree of integration. Hopefully this is a step to see this site finally finished and all issues residents have, about roads being blocked, can be addressed once and for all.”

The Moor SDLP District Councillor John Boyle, who seconded the proposal, concurred with Colr Jackson that the work felt ‘unfinished’.

“It is the direct access into the rest of the development, and I have had representations in relation to the unfinished nature of it.”

Derg UUP Alderman Derek Hussey called the glut of partially finished developments generally in the wider Council area a ‘blight on our area’.