41-year-old man arrested in Derry after house search in Creggan
Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested a man following the search of a property in the Creggan area of Derry.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 13:41 BST
Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said: “A 41 year old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act following the search of a house in the Creggan area as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.
“He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.”
The man was arrested on Friday, April 21.